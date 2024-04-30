Hargreaves Lansdown Revenues Rise as Momentum Continues into April

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL.) reported a robust performance for the three months ending March 31, 2024, with revenue reaching £199.7 million, marking a 6% increase compared to the same period last year.

OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY .

The company witnessed notable growth across various metrics, including net new business, net new clients, and share dealing volumes. Net new business stood at an impressive £1.6 billion, while the number of net new clients surged by 48% year-on-year, reaching 1.858 million active clients. Share dealing volumes also saw a notable uptick, averaging 794,000 per month during the quarter.

Dan Olley, the Chief Executive Officer of Hargreaves Lansdown, attributed the company's success to its focus on client service and innovation. He highlighted the company's service Net Promoter Score rose to +48.

The popularity of Hargreaves Lansdown's newer products, such as ready-made pensions and cash ISA offerings, contributed to the influx of new clients. Additionally, the company's Active Savings platform reached a significant milestone, surpassing £10 billion in Assets under Administration (AUA).

Looking ahead, Hargreaves Lansdown remains optimistic about its prospects. Momentum continues into April as clients capitalise on the benefits of investing at the start of the tax year.

The company believes it continues to make solid progress against its priorities for the year, which include improving its client proposition, controlling its costs and increasing its execution pace.

Searching for the Perfect Broker? Discover our top-recommended brokers for trading stocks, forex, cryptos, and beyond. Dive in and test their capabilities with complimentary demo accounts today! eToro Top stock trading platform with 0% commission – Read our Review

– Read our Review Tickmill Regulated by the FCA – Read our Review

– Read our Review Admirals (Admiral Markets) More than 4500 stocks & ETFs available – Read our Review YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY