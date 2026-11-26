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Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
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Imperial Brands Shares Jump 13% as Altria Weighs Cash Offer
Altria, the US maker of Marlboro, has confirmed it is considering an all-cash offer for Imperial Brands, sending the FTSE 100 tobacco group's shares up 13% with no price disclosed and no certainty of a bid.
Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) shares closed 13.3% higher today after Altria confirmed it is considering a possible cash offer for the Bristol-based maker of Lambert & Butler and Golden Virginia. Altria, the US group behind Marlboro, is also talking to a third party about taking part of the business.
The shares ended the session at 3,432p, up 402p from 3,030p at yesterday’s close, after touching 3,562p during the day. They have climbed since the start of October, when they stood at 2,424p, and the group is now valued at about £26bn.
Altria issued its statement under Rule 2.4 of the Takeover Code, a notice that a possible bid is being considered, at 12.56pm. It said any offer, if made, is likely to be solely in cash, and that there can be no certainty an offer will be made or on what terms. Deutsche Bank and Perella Weinberg are Altria’s financial advisers.
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The statement confirmed press speculation that had already lifted the shares earlier in the session. Bloomberg reported that Japan Tobacco, the Tokyo-based group behind Camel outside the US, is studying a deal. Altria’s statement does not name its third party, but the Telegraph reported that Altria has partnered with Japan Tobacco.
Altria has disclosed no price, so there is no offer to measure the share price against. The move reflects the prospect of a bid, not its terms.
The approach also lands in the UK’s debate over companies leaving London. Andrew Griffith, the shadow chancellor, commented:
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Imperial announced plans earlier this month to cut up to 4,600 jobs, almost a fifth of its workforce, the Telegraph reported.
The Takeover Code sets the clock. Altria must announce a firm offer or say it does not intend to bid by 5pm on the 24th of December, unless the Takeover Panel, the UK regulator that administers the Code, agrees an extension. A no-bid statement usually bars the bidder from returning for six months.
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