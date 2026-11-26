Altria, the US maker of Marlboro, has confirmed it is considering an all-cash offer for Imperial Brands, sending the FTSE 100 tobacco group's shares up 13% with no price disclosed and no certainty of a bid.

Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) shares closed 13.3% higher today after Altria confirmed it is considering a possible cash offer for the Bristol-based maker of Lambert & Butler and Golden Virginia. Altria, the US group behind Marlboro, is also talking to a third party about taking part of the business.

The shares ended the session at 3,432p, up 402p from 3,030p at yesterday’s close, after touching 3,562p during the day. They have climbed since the start of October, when they stood at 2,424p, and the group is now valued at about £26bn.

IMB.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

Altria issued its statement under Rule 2.4 of the Takeover Code, a notice that a possible bid is being considered, at 12.56pm. It said any offer, if made, is likely to be solely in cash, and that there can be no certainty an offer will be made or on what terms. Deutsche Bank and Perella Weinberg are Altria’s financial advisers.

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The statement confirmed press speculation that had already lifted the shares earlier in the session. Bloomberg reported that Japan Tobacco, the Tokyo-based group behind Camel outside the US, is studying a deal. Altria’s statement does not name its third party, but the Telegraph reported that Altria has partnered with Japan Tobacco.

Altria has disclosed no price, so there is no offer to measure the share price against. The move reflects the prospect of a bid, not its terms.

Imperial Brands daily close, pence, 20 August to 26 November 2026

The approach also lands in the UK’s debate over companies leaving London. Andrew Griffith, the shadow chancellor, commented:

This departure would be a £26bn blow to the FTSE 100 and the second loss in just one week. Andrew Griffith, shadow chancellor

Imperial announced plans earlier this month to cut up to 4,600 jobs, almost a fifth of its workforce, the Telegraph reported.

The Takeover Code sets the clock. Altria must announce a firm offer or say it does not intend to bid by 5pm on the 24th of December, unless the Takeover Panel, the UK regulator that administers the Code, agrees an extension. A no-bid statement usually bars the bidder from returning for six months.