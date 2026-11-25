Mobico's half-year adjusted operating profit jumped 37.7%, but the bus and rail group's shares are priced off a 46p-a-share cash takeover, with shareholders voting next month and completion not expected until 2027.

Mobico Group (LON: MCG), the bus and rail operator, reported a 37.7% rise in half-year adjusted operating profit to £137.4m today, but its results sit behind a £308m, 46p-a-share cash takeover. The board recommends the offer, citing pressure on the balance sheet.

Mobico shares were 44.5p in a delayed quote at about 10.22am, unchanged on the day. That is 1.5p, or 3.4%, below the offer, with the deal not due to complete until the first half of 2027.

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Adjusted operating profit compares with £99.8m in the first half of 2025. Adjusted revenue rose 6.2% to £1,343.1m and the margin widened from 7.9% to 10.2%, driven by Alsa and German Rail. Mobico maintained its 2026 adjusted operating profit guidance of £215m to £230m.

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Cash told a weaker story. Free cash flow was an outflow of £39.0m, against an inflow of £120.4m a year earlier, and adjusted net debt stood at £1,252.9m. Private placements of £232m, debt sold directly to investors, fall due in May and June 2027, and the results carry a going-concern material uncertainty linked to the change of ownership and financing.

Mobico weekly closes, pence, 12 months to today, with the 46p offer level

The bidder is Leita Mobility, ultimately owned by CMC Group, the Cosmen family office and Mobico’s largest shareholder, and Asterion Industrial Infra Fund III. Phil White, Mobico’s Non-Executive Chair, said:

We believe the offer represents a good outcome for Mobico’s stakeholders and provides shareholders with value and certainty. Phil White, Mobico

Group CEO Paco Iglesias said that despite the solid results, the financial position remains challenging ahead of the 2027 maturities, with legacy liabilities constraining cash flow and the capacity to cut net debt.

The offer was announced on the 29th of October, and the scheme document was published at 7.05am today. Proxy votes are due by the 15th of December, with the Court Meeting at 10.00am and the General Meeting at 10.15am on the 17th of December. The long-stop date is the 29th of July 2027.