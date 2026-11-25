Supernus Pharmaceuticals recorded the biggest rise in short interest among US stocks in the report dated the 13th of November, up 9.84 percentage points. The list compares that FINRA report with the one before it, dated the 30th of October, and covers US stocks with average daily volume above one million shares.
A short seller borrows shares and sells them, hoping to buy them back cheaper. Short interest here is those shares as a share of the float, the shares freely available to trade. Changes are in percentage points, the plain gap between two percentages. High short interest describes positioning and does not predict direction.
The 10 biggest rises in US short interest
The table ranks the ten stocks by how far the share of float sold short rose between the two reports.
|Rank
|Company
|Short interest (% of float)
|Previous report
|Change (pp)
|Days to cover
|1
|Supernus Pharmaceuticals
|13.87%
|4.03%
|+9.84
|3.33
|2
|Dropbox
|24.34%
|18.86%
|+5.48
|4.48
|3
|Atlas Energy Solutions
|31.36%
|26.59%
|+4.77
|4.13
|4
|CareTrust REIT
|8.2%
|3.7%
|+4.50
|4.86
|5
|Shift4 Payments
|35.75%
|31.43%
|+4.32
|4.72
|6
|Comstock Resources
|46.1%
|41.78%
|+4.32
|10.17
|7
|CoreWeave
|25.75%
|21.85%
|+3.90
|1.15
|8
|Etsy
|19.47%
|15.89%
|+3.58
|4.24
|9
|SolarEdge Technologies
|20.45%
|16.95%
|+3.50
|3.52
|10
|CVR Energy
|18.52%
|15.19%
|+3.33
|1.80
Supernus is well clear of Dropbox’s 5.48 points in second place. Comstock Resources has the largest share of float sold short, at 46.1%.
1. Supernus Pharmaceuticals: up 9.84 points
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) develops and sells prescription medicines for central nervous system conditions. The share of its float sold short rose to 13.87% from 4.03%, the biggest jump on the list. The company is worth $5.9 billion.
2. Dropbox: up 5.48 points
Dropbox runs a file storage and collaboration service that individuals and teams can use free or through a paid subscription. The share of its float sold short went from 18.86% to 24.34%, and the shares are up 31.5% this year. On the 11th of November the company announced a $1.0 billion offering of convertible notes, bonds that can be exchanged for shares.
3. Atlas Energy Solutions: up 4.77 points
Atlas Energy Solutions is an oil-field supplier that produces proppants and provides logistics and power services in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The share of its float sold short rose to 31.36% from 26.59%. At $624 million it is the smallest company on the list, and the shares are down 47.6% this year.
4. CareTrust REIT: up 4.5 points
CareTrust REIT owns skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare properties in the United States and United Kingdom, leasing them to operators on long-term leases. Its share of float sold short rose to 8.2% from 3.7%, the lowest level on the list. The company is worth $9.5 billion. On the 11th of November it announced an offering of 17 million shares through forward sale agreements.
5. Shift4 Payments: up 4.32 points
Shift4 Payments provides software and card-payment processing for businesses, covering credit and debit cards as well as wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Its short position moved to 35.75% of float from 31.43%, the second-highest level on the list. The shares are down 34.7% this year, and the company is worth $2.9 billion.
6. Comstock Resources: up 4.32 points
Comstock Resources produces natural gas and oil from the Haynesville and Bossier shales in North Louisiana and East Texas. Shorts now hold 46.1% of float, up from 41.78% and the highest level on the list. Its days to cover, the time average trading volume would need to buy back the shorted shares, is 10.17, the longest here. The shares are down 47.9% this year.
7. CoreWeave: up 3.9 points
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) runs cloud computing infrastructure built for artificial intelligence work, and it also appeared in our earlier list of the 10th of November. Shorts now hold 25.75% of float, up from 21.85%. At $22 billion it is the largest company here, and its 1.15 days to cover is the shortest. The shares are down 40.5% this year.
8. Etsy: up 3.58 points
Etsy operates online marketplaces that connect buyers with sellers, including artisans on its Etsy site and fashion resellers on Depop. The share of its float sold short went from 15.89% to 19.47%. The shares are up 43.8% so far this year, the strongest showing among the ten, and the company is worth $6.6 billion.
9. SolarEdge Technologies: up 3.5 points
SolarEdge Technologies makes solar power equipment, including inverters and power optimisers, along with home batteries and electric vehicle chargers. Its short position grew to 20.45% of float from 16.95%. The shares sit at their 52-week low and are down 36.9% this year, and the company is worth $1.5 billion.
10. CVR Energy: up 3.33 points
CVR Energy refines petroleum into fuels such as gasoline and diesel, and also makes renewable fuels and nitrogen fertiliser. The share of its float sold short rose to 18.52% from 15.19%, the smallest increase on the list. The shares are up 26.4% this year but 50.1% below their 52-week high, and the company is worth $3.6 billion.
How to read the numbers
The figures come from FINRA’s reports dated the 13th of November and, for comparison, the 30th of October. They are a snapshot as of those dates, not live. The previous and change columns compare the two. Days to cover is short interest divided by average daily volume.