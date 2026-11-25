Vertu Motors has completed a £16.1m cash purchase of Hendy Group's Land Rover, Jaguar and Geely outlets. It expects a loss in the near term and earnings enhancement from FY28, while its shares are up 2.9% in early trading.

Vertu Motors (LON: VTU), the AIM-listed UK car retailer, has completed a £16.1m cash purchase of outlets from motor retailer Hendy Group, and its shares were up 2.9% in early trading. The deal covers Jaguar Land Rover in Southampton, Land Rover in Christchurch and Geely in Exeter, all rebranded to Vertu at once.

The shares stood at 89.5p at 09:51 GMT, up 2.5p on yesterday’s close of 87p, after opening at 89.6p. The day’s range so far is 88.3p to 90.9p. That leaves the stock 3.7% below its 52-week high of 92.9p, set on the 27th of August.

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Vertu, based in Gateshead, sells new and used cars and vans and runs aftersales and bodyshops under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors and Vertu Motors brands. It paid for the deal from existing facilities, and the purchase takes the group to 201 outlets.

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Chief Executive Robert Forrester described the deal as a natural fit with the existing business.

We are delighted to have completed this acquisition, which is a logical extension of the Group’s existing operations. Robert Forrester, Vertu Motors

The company expects the outlets to lose money in the three months to the 28th of February. It then expects the purchase to be earnings enhancing, meaning it adds to profit per share, in FY28, with further enhancement in FY29. It put its net debt at £54.2m at the 31st of August.

Vertu Motors daily closing price, 25 August to 25 November 2026, pence; final point is the 09:51 GMT quote on 25 November.

The shares ended 2025 at 62.4p, so today’s price is up 43% this year. Much of the rise therefore predates the deal, and the early gain is modest by comparison.

With a loss expected in the near term, the case for the purchase rests on the FY28 enhancement the company has guided to.