NanoVibronix Stock Price Soars 21% After Positive Double-Blind Study for ‘Tennis Elbow’

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

On a good day for NanoVibronix investors, the stock price soared to highs of over 20% gains as Monday’s market opened for trading. The spike hit in early premarket, attracting further attention as the trading commenced.

The spike is due to the latest news announcement from state-of-the-art medical device company NanoVibronix; specialists in their own, patented, acoustic wave technology. In the latest set of public data, claims regarding their new product ‘PainShield’ and its potential to treat, or lateral epicondylitis, known as ‘tennis elbow’.

Positive results from the randomized, double-blind study had a direct effect on NAOV price- with 91% of participants stating either a complete or partial resolution of symptoms – sending the stock soaring as soon as the information reached the eager ears of investors. The PainSheld is designed for use without opioid-based prescription medication.

Dr. David Lemak, MD, Lead Investigator of the study, makes particular reference to the focus on restricting the prescription of opioid use:

“Patient outcomes were markedly improved with the use of PainShield and importantly, no patients returned with signs or symptoms of an exacerbation. Most encouraging are the results we were able to achieve for our patients without the use of prescription opioid medications, which can often lead to prolonged use and addiction.”

The breakthrough treatment provoked a welcoming reaction from the market today, and while the stock price has lost some of its premarket power, the current price of $1.92 relays a current increase of 12%.

