Revolution Bars Confirms Talks With Rival Nightcap

Revolution Bars Group (LON: RBG) officially responded to recent speculation regarding talks with Nightcap plc on Thursday, confirming an “exploratory meeting” between the two parties.

The discussions revolve around potential transactions, including a prospective offer for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Revolution Bars Group.

Despite the talks and speculation, Revolution Bars Group maintains a cautious stance, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding any firm offer. The company's press release underscores the fact that while discussions have taken place, there's no guarantee of a concrete proposal, nor clarity on the terms of such an offer.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, Nightcap plc has until May 30, 2024, to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Revolution Bars Group or declare its lack of intent. This deadline sets a clear timeline for further developments in this potential acquisition.

If a deal were to materialise, it could reshape the dynamics of the sector, potentially consolidating key players and unlocking new opportunities for growth and synergy.

On Wednesday, Sky News reported that two rival bar and nightclub operators, Nightcap and Rekom, had expressed interest in buying part or all of Revolution.

In addition, the report explained that several private equity firms have been preparing to submit offers for the company ahead of a deadline set by advisers to Revolution on Wednesday. However, Revolution said in today's press release that Nightcap is not participating in the formal sales process.

