Epiris's 1,120p-a-share cash offer for Gamma Communications has cleared every regulatory condition. Court sanction is the main step left, with the hearing set for January and the shares due to leave the market days later.

Gamma Communications (LON: GAMA), which supplies cloud phone, messaging and video-meeting services to businesses, said all regulatory conditions for its 1,120p-a-share cash takeover by Epiris have now been satisfied. The announcement came at 7am today, before the London open.

The shares were quoted at 1,110p in delayed prices in early trade, up 4p or 0.36% from yesterday’s close of 1,106p. That is 10p, or 0.9%, below the offer price, and 283,177 shares had changed hands by the time of the quote.

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The bidder is Bradbury Bidco Limited, a newly formed company controlled by funds managed or advised by Epiris, the UK private equity firm. The terms were announced on the 1st of September and shareholders approved the deal on the 2nd of November.

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In a joint statement, Gamma and Bradbury Bidco said:

Gamma and Bidco are pleased to announce that all regulatory Conditions as set out in paragraphs 3(a) to 3(g) of Part A of Part III (Conditions and Further Terms of the Scheme and the Acquisition) of the Scheme Document have now been satisfied. Gamma Communications plc and Bradbury Bidco Limited

The deal is structured as a scheme of arrangement, a court-approved takeover route that binds all shareholders. The court must therefore sanction it at a Sanction Hearing, set for the 14th of January. Gamma said that was the earliest available date once the final regulatory condition was confirmed, given the court’s closure over the holiday period.

The shares did not always trade below the offer. They peaked at 1,207p intraday on the 28th of August and closed at 1,156p on the 1st of September, the day the terms were announced. The close fell below 1,120p only after the 14th of September.

Gamma’s shares traded above the 1,120p offer in late August and early September, then settled just below it.

If sanction is granted, the last day of dealings is expected to be the 15th of January. The deal would take legal effect on the 18th and the listing would be cancelled on the 19th, with payment due within 14 days of the effective date. All dates are indicative and subject to change.