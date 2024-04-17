Analysts React To Goldman Sachs Q1 2024 Earnings, Raising Targets

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GS) share price has had quite the tumultuous past 5 days with it's share price dropping 7.63 points at 1.89%. Despite the range of movement experienced this last week, their YTD is still on the positive side, with an increase of 8.56 points, and a 2.20% increase.

The company has demonstrated a robust start to 2024 by reporting strong first-quarter results in an earnings call held on April 15, 2024. Under the leadership of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, along with Chief Financial Officer Dennis Coleman, the prestigious financial institution laid a clear emphasis on its strategic objectives and core strengths during this period.

Analysts Reaction To Goldman Sachs Earnings

On 16/04/24, Morgan Stanley has raised Goldman Sachs' price target from $449 to $486. They have kept an Overweight rating on the share price. Morgan Stanley are quoted in saying that “”blowout” earnings represent “just the beginning of capital markets comeback that we've been talking about for the last 3 quarters.”

Similarly HSCB have also reacted positively, keeping a Buy rating on GS shares. Saul Martinez (HSBC analyst) says “Through macro uncertainty remains, higher investment banking fees and “self-help” should contribute to ongoing return on tangible common equity improvements for Goldman Sachs”

Oppenheimer Analyst Chris Kotowski raised Goldman Sachs' price target from $466 to $479 and has kept an Outperform rating on the shares. Kotowski was quoted “While Goldman cautions that its investment banking backlog fell in the quarter because of Q1's strong transaction volumes, Oppenheimer does still think that private equity sponsors remain relatively inactive and that there is considerable upside to activity levels from here over time. The results also gave the firm increased confidence that after a lot of special charges last year, 2024-2025 will be a lot cleaner”

Citi have also followed suit, and raised the GS's price target to $425 from $410 keeping a Neutral rating on the shares. Citi analysts have said on a research note “The bank outperformed on Q1 results as it delivered a “very impressive” 16% return on tangible common equity”

OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY .

Goldman Call In Short

Goldman Sachs has successfully set a clear direction for its operations, focusing on three strategic pillars: delivering exceptional client service, maintaining differentiated and durable businesses, and pursuing investments at scale. These objectives have been pivotal to the firm's recent performance, as they continue to align with the broader market dynamics, which have been notably active in the recent past.

The firm capitalised on the resurgence in the capital markets, with the quarter witnessing robust access to the new issue market and an upsurge in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. These signals of heightened economic activity have allowed Goldman Sachs to leverage its established expertise in financial facilitation and advisory services.

Particularly noteworthy in the Q1 earnings report was the record revenue generated from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC), as well as equities. These segments collectively saw an 18% sequential rise in financing revenues, suggesting strong client activity and effective risk management strategies applied by the firm.

In a sign of investor confidence and sustained growth strategy, assets under supervision in the Asset & Wealth Management division reached a new high of $2.8 trillion in the first quarter. This achievement marks not only the firm's ability to attract capital but also its expertise in managing it effectively.

Further illustrating the depth of its investment management capacities, Goldman Sachs recorded a 25th consecutive quarter of long-term fee-based net inflows, a testament to its consistent investment performance and client trust.

Continuing its emphasis on growth and diversification, Goldman Sachs has been diligently investing in key business areas that show promising growth trajectories. Wealth Management, Alternatives, and Solutions have been areas of focus for the firm, where they are actively deploying resources to capture new markets and broaden their service offerings.

Goldman Sachs’ Q1 2024 earnings call underscored the firm's resilience and adaptability in the face of a dynamic financial landscape. Despite GS shares being up only 2.20% year to day, if markets react as well as analysts in the weeks to come it may well be a good year for Goldman shareholders yet.