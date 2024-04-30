Ark Invest Adds More Palantir and Meta Platforms Stock Across Funds

Ark Investment Management, the pioneering investment firm led by Cathie Wood, has made a significant move by investing in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), reflecting a profound confidence in the tech sector‘s potential.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ), one of Ark's specialised exchange-traded funds, acquired a substantial number of Palantir shares, amounting to 203,197, with an investment valued at roughly $4.6 million, based on the closing stock price of $22.83, bringing total holdings a shade below 1% of the fund. Palantir, known for its specialised data analysis software used by government and commercial clients, has been a point of interest for investors ahead of its first-quarter earnings report, scheduled for May 5, 2024.

Industry analysts are anticipating a positive report, with earnings per share expected to hit 8 cents on revenue predictions of $625.33 million. This would indicate a continuation of growth from the previous quarter, maintaining momentum for the data analytics firm.

In addition to the Palantir buy-in, Ark Invest demonstrated its optimistic outlook on social media and technology by also investing in Meta Platforms Inc. The investments were dispersed across multiple ETFs within its fold, including Ark Fintech Innovation ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The collective purchase amounted to approximately $4.2 million, gauged by Meta's closing stock price of $432.62.

Meta Platforms, under the leadership of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, recently reported a first-quarter revenue of $36.45 billion, marking a considerable 27% increase year-over-year. Not only did this figure surpass the revenue forecasts, which were pegged at $36.16 billion, but it also underscored the resilience and growth trajectory of the company amidst a dynamic and ever-evolving digital landscape.

Ark Invest's latest trades reflect a strategic assertion that both Palantir and Meta Platforms are positioned to drive forward amidst the current tech and financial landscapes. These investments suggest that Ark sees long-term growth potential and innovation within the tech giants. The move aligns with Cathie Wood's investment philosophy, which places a strong emphasis on disruptive innovation and the exponential growth opportunities it presents in the global market.

As the investment community closely watches these companies, particularly Palantir's upcoming earnings report, Ark's conviction in these stocks may serve as a bellwether for other investors considering positions in the high-tech sector. With its latest acquisitions, Ark Invest continues to craft a portfolio that is attuned to the leading edge of technology and innovation.