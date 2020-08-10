Live Stock Market Updates 10/08 – Suncor Stock Surges

Xeros shares are up 5.49% at $17.68 after Carl Icahn added to his stake in the company, purchasing 1.8 million shares at an average price of $16.31.
Suncor Energy’s stock has surged over 4% to $33.38 as oil companies trade higher after optimistic comments regarding an oil demand recovery from Saudi Aramco.
According to the South China Morning Post, negotiations between Microsoft and ByteDance for the sale of TikTok are unlikely to succeed.
They also stated the same is true for a deal with Twitter and that ByteDance is preparing to step up its legal and public relations battle against the US President’s Executive Order.
$RETA
Reata Pharmaceuticals’ shares have fallen 29% so far today, despite posting Q2 results that beat EPS and sales estimates.
$KODK
Kodak’s share price has plummeted over 40% after the US government put its loan on pause while it investigated allegations of wrongdoing.
According to CNBC, the SEC is investigating how the company disclosed the deal with the government.
“Recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious concerns. We will not proceed any further unless these allegations are cleared,” the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation said on Friday.
Kodak shares are currently trading at $9.28 premarket, down -37.84%.
FTSE 100 +0.35%
DAX +0.07%
EURO STOXX 50 +0.27%
Redrow Plc’s (LON:RDW) share price has plunged over 1% to 436.80p per share.
Blackstone Resources +100%
Gaussin +22%
Cineworld +18% – HERE’S WHY CINEWORLD SHARES SURGED 22.6% HIGHER
Superdry 16% – SUPERDRY SHARE PRICE GAINS 20% ON A £70M FINANCIAL DEAL WITH BANKS
Clarkson +11%
National Express’ share price is up 2.278% at 163.1p.
$TWTR
According to a report by the WSJ over the weekend, Twitter has held preliminary talks about a combination with TikTok in the US.
