Live Stock Market Updates 10/08 – Suncor Stock Surges

Xerox Share Price

Xeros shares are up 5.49% at $17.68 after Carl Icahn added to his stake in the company, purchasing 1.8 million shares at an average price of $16.31.

17:32

Suncor Energy Stock

Suncor Energy’s stock has surged over 4% to $33.38 as oil companies trade higher after optimistic comments regarding an oil demand recovery from Saudi Aramco.

17:02

Microsoft - TikTok

According to the South China Morning Post, negotiations between Microsoft and ByteDance for the sale of TikTok are unlikely to succeed.

They also stated the same is true for a deal with Twitter and that ByteDance is preparing to step up its legal and public relations battle against the US President’s Executive Order.

16:39

European Markets Close

FTSE 100 +0.32% 6,051

DAX +0.07% 12,683

EURO STOXX 50 +0.28% 3,261

16:15

Reata Pharmaceuticals

$RETA

Reata Pharmaceuticals’ shares have fallen 29% so far today, despite posting Q2 results that beat EPS and sales estimates.

15:02

US Equities

Dow Jones +0.80% 27,657

S&P 500 +0.10% 3,354

Nasdaq -0.40% 10,966

14:09

Eastman Kodak

$KODK

Kodak’s share price has plummeted over 40% after the US government put its loan on pause while it investigated allegations of wrongdoing.

According to CNBC, the SEC is investigating how the company disclosed the deal with the government.

“Recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious concerns. We will not proceed any further unless these allegations are cleared,” the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation said on Friday.

Kodak shares are currently trading at $9.28 premarket, down -37.84%.

13:08

European Equities Lunchtime Look

Ok, I seem to have had a late-ish clinch the past couple of weeks, but here is the update anyway…

FTSE 100 +0.35%

DAX +0.07%

EURO STOXX 50 +0.27%

11:25

Redrow Share Price Plunges

Redrow Plc’s (LON:RDW) share price has plunged over 1% to 436.80p per share.

10:02

European Market Movers

Blackstone Resources +100%

Gaussin +22%

Cineworld +18% – HERE’S WHY CINEWORLD SHARES SURGED 22.6% HIGHER

Superdry 16% – SUPERDRY SHARE PRICE GAINS 20% ON A £70M FINANCIAL DEAL WITH BANKS

Clarkson +11%

08:18

National Express

National Express’ share price is up 2.278% at 163.1p.

08:25

European Equities

FTSE 100 +0.59% 6,067

DAX +0.04% 12,679

EURO STOXX 50 +0.25% 3,260

08:03

Twitter - TikTok

$TWTR

According to a report by the WSJ over the weekend, Twitter has held preliminary talks about a combination with TikTok in the US.

07:30

Morning Preview

Good morning traders…