Stellantis, the owner of Peugeot and Citroën, has confirmed further winter production pauses at two French plants. Its shares jumped today, but the report arrived after the Paris market had closed.

Stellantis (EPA: STLAP), the carmaker behind Peugeot and Citroën, is pausing production at two more French plants over the winter. The company confirmed the stoppages at Mulhouse and Rennes to Bloomberg, which reported them today.

Shares closed in Paris at €3.5255 today, up 8.91% from €3.237. The Paris market shut at 4.30pm UK time and the report followed at 4.49pm, so the rise cannot have been a reaction to it.

At Mulhouse, which builds the Peugeot 308, output will stop for several days in December and again from the 23rd of December to the 11th of January. At Rennes, which builds the Citroën C5 Aircross, production will pause from the evening of the 18th of December to the 5th of January, and the stoppage could be extended.

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The pauses come amid mounting competition, high costs and weak demand for some models. European registrations of Chinese brands BYD and Chery more than doubled in October, according to ACEA data, while the overall market rose 3.4%.

The shares had already fallen about two-thirds this year and were the worst performer in the Stoxx 600, a European share index, as of Monday. Today’s close is still 26.6% below the three-month closing high of €4.803 on the 7th of September, though 13.0% above the closing low of €3.12 set on Tuesday.

Stellantis shares have fallen well below their early-September high

The US listing closed at $3.66 yesterday. The company’s next scheduled date is a Maserati strategy day on the 10th of December.