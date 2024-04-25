Anglo American Receives Takeover Proposal from BHP

Anglo American (LON: AAL) disclosed Thursday that it has received an unexpected takeover proposal from BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP). The proposal, described as unsolicited, non-binding, and highly conditional, has prompted considerable speculation about the future of Anglo American.

The board of Anglo American confirmed the receipt of the proposal from BHP, which entails an all-share offer by BHP for Anglo American.

If a deal were to go through, it would create the world's biggest copper mining company.

Additionally, as part of the proposal, Anglo American would demerge its entire shareholdings in Anglo American Platinum Limited and Kumba Iron Ore Limited to its shareholders. These components of the proposal are inter-conditional, adding complexity to the potential transaction.

The Anglo American board is currently assessing the terms and implications of the proposal with its advisers, but there is no assurance that an official offer will materialize or what terms it might encompass.

The announcement has prompted caution among Anglo American shareholders, with the company advising against any immediate action.

Anglo American, a major player in the mining sector, has been a prominent force in the extraction and processing of metals and minerals globally. BHP, another industry titan, operates across a spectrum of resources and commodities.

Both companies possess significant assets and operations, and any successful merger would likely reshape the dynamics of the global mining industry, especially in copper.

BHP now has until May 22 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Anglo American.

