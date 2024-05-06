Dollar Muted as Global Markets Stabilise

As the global foreign exchange markets commenced the week, the absence of London traders due to a public holiday contributed to a rather subdued early session on Monday. The US dollar showed marginal softness against a basket of major currencies, as market participants processed the events of the recent trading sessions.

A slight retreat for the Dollar against the Euro, the British Pound, and the Canadian Dollar was seen throughout the Asian & European session. The EUR/USD hovered close to 1.08, while the GBP/USD pair saw an increase of 0.2%, climbing to 1.26. The modest advances mirrored a tentative sentiment in the currency markets at the start of the week.

The Australian Dollar was among the notable gainers, rising more than 0.3% to be over 0.66 against the US dollar. The improvement was attributed to a general uplift in risk appetite, signalling a positive shift in market mood.

In the bond market, yields took a step back, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields sinking just below 4.50%. The retreat in yields came on the heels of softer economic data released on Friday, which spurred increased speculation regarding potential Federal Reserve rate cuts in the near future.

US indices are buoyant as markets opened, with all major markets in the green through the first hour. The Russell 2000 is currently faring best, with a 1.32% to kick off the week strongly.