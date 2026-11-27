UK stocks are trading higher on Friday morning as a sharp rally in metals prices has lifted mining shares.

The FTSE 100 is trading about 0.7% higher at 10,679, and the FTSE 250 has gained 0.8%. Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s DAX is up 0.8%, France’s CAC 40 has advanced 0.3% and the Euro Stoxx 50 has added 1.3%.

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Silver futures have jumped more than 10% to around $44.21 an ounce, while gold futures have climbed 4.1% to $3,680.60. Copper has added 5.2%, platinum is up 8.7% and palladium is trading 8.4% higher.

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Miners dominate the top of the FTSE 100. Fresnillo leads with a 5.9% gain, followed by Glencore, up 4.9%, and Antofagasta, up 4.9%. Endeavour Mining rose 4.6%, Anglo American added 4.4%, Rio Tinto gained 3.9% and Metlen Energy & Metals climbed 3.6%.

At the other end of the index, Diageo fell 1.7%, Associated British Foods slipped 1.5% and Admiral Group was down 1.4%.

In the FTSE 250, Pan African Resources gained 6.5%, Atalaya Mining Copper rose 6.5% and Hochschild Mining added 6.3%. Mitchells & Butlers fell 2.2%, Young & Co’s Brewery lost 1.9% and Wizz Air dropped 1.7%.

Oil has also moved higher, with Brent crude rising 0.6% to $92.22 a barrel.

The move comes as Iran was accused on Thursday of carrying out a drone attack on a Kuwaiti military facility that killed two Italian nationals. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the incident “suspicious.”

US markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early on Friday.

In individual company news, Entain said its Australian subsidiary had reached a preliminary agreement with Australia’s financial crime regulator, AUSTRAC, to pay a civil penalty of A$185 million plus costs to settle proceedings over alleged anti-money laundering breaches.

Meanwhile, in an AGM statement, Craneware said, “trading in FY27 has started positively, in line with the guidance provided at the time of the Group’s Final Results in September.” It added that it “remains confident that the Group will deliver FY27 results in line with market expectations and return to growth in FY28.”

ITM Power announced it has acquired the technology, intellectual property, assets, inventory and brand of insolvent Dutch hydrogen firm Resato Hydrogen Technology for about €3 million in cash.

Coca-Cola HBC completed its $2.6 billion acquisition of a 75% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

Airtel Africa launched a share buyback of up to 1% of its issued share capital.

AskTraders Stocks to Watch Today

Disclaimer: These picks are AI-generated and for information only. They are not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell. Your capital is at risk.

These three London-listed shares showed the strongest momentum signals at Thursday’s close, according to our AI-generated screen.

Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) jumped 13.27% to 3,432p, its biggest one-day rise in six months. The move came with a golden cross, a break above its recent trading range and unusually heavy volume.

Babcock International (LSE: BAB) gained 6.55% to 1,090p, one of the session’s sharpest rises on the FTSE 350.

GSK (LSE: GSK) offers steadier momentum. It rose 1.33% to 1,945p, extending its winning run to five sessions.