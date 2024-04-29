Insurance Firm Beazley Reports In Line Q1 Growth

Insurance provider Beazley (LON: BEZ) reported its first quarter trading statement Monday morning, showcasing steady growth in line with guidance.

The FTSE 100 company reported a notable increase in insurance written premiums, with a 7% year-on-year rise to $1.48 billion. Net insurance written premiums also saw a substantial 11% surge to $1.24 billion. Premium rates on renewal business experienced a modest 1% increase, reflecting the company's strategic approach to underwriting discipline.

Adrian Cox, Beazley's Chief Executive Officer, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, stating, “It has been a solid start to the year where we have demonstrated our ability to continue to grow whilst exercising underwriting discipline.” Cox affirmed confidence in delivering the gross growth guidance for the year, projected at high single digits.

The company's diversified approach to premiums saw the launch of a new E&S carrier in January 2024, contributing to a shift in the business mix within the group. Despite this adjustment, overall premium levels remained consistent.

Regarding specific risk categories, Beazley highlighted its focus on cyber, expecting moderate growth in 2024 despite a reduction in insurance written premiums in the first quarter due to altered premium recognition patterns. The company remains optimistic about long-term growth opportunities in this unit.

In Specialty Risks, Beazley reported moderate growth in the first quarter, attributing it to strategic initiatives in niche areas within the division.

Overall claims experience for the quarter aligned with expectations, with total natural catastrophe activity remaining within reserve margins.

Beazley's investment portfolio returned $126 million in the first quarter, buoyed by resilient US economic data and strong returns across equity, credit, and hedge fund investments.

