Levi Strauss Shares (NYSE: LEVI) Among Early Gainers, Up 12.97% As Earnings Hit

Levi Strauss shares (NYSE: LEVI) soars in price in pre-market trading, up 12.97% on earnings beat and forward guidance adjustment.

This comes as US stock futures indicated a positive opening for the markets, setting the stage for what seems to be an eventful trading day particularly for investors keeping an eye on certain key stocks.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), a diversified multinational food company, is on the radar of many investors as it is slated to report its quarterly earnings. Trading in pre-market has CAG up 1.45%, almost wiping the slate clean after yesterdays 1.66% drop. Analysts anticipate that the company will announce earnings of 65 cents per share coupled with a revenue of $3.01 billion which are slated to be announced before the bell. This report could have significant implications for the stock’s performance depending on whether these expectations are met or exceeded.

Meanwhile, a big winner through the morning is iconic denim apparel company, Levi Strauss & Co, after reporting first-quarter earnings that surpassed expectations. In response to its strong performance, the company has confidently raised its earnings guidance for 2024, demonstrating a bullish outlook. This revision could likely prompt a favourable response from investors who see revised guidance as a sign of management's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Turning towards RPM International Inc., expectations have been set for the company to report earnings at 46 cents per share along with a revenue forecast of $1.52 billion. These figures are also set to hit early today.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) has delivered a pleasant surprise with its second-quarter results, which were better than what analysts had projected and have SLP shares 9.8% in pre/post market trading. The company went a step further by offering earnings guidance for FY24, projecting revenue ranging from $66 million to $69 million. This forward-looking statement can act as a catalyst, and in this case have done just that.

Another to be monitored on earnings is Lamb Weston Holdings shares (NYSE: LW) as it goes to the tape with predicted earnings stand at $1.45 per share on a revenue of $1.65 billion before the opening bell. Pre-market trading of LW shares are 1.36% in the green. Financials will be significant, and may carry wider weight for those interested in the consumer goods sector performance.

As we get deeper into the earnings calendar, April looks to be a busy month for updated financial outlooks. Higher futures suggest optimism, but let's see how the day shakes out.