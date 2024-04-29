Singtel Shares (SGX: Z74) Stumble After Announcing Hefty $2.3 Billion Impairment Charges

Shares of telecommunications giant Singtel (SGX: Z74) dropped to a one-week low after the company forecast a staggering S$3.1 billion ($2.3 billion) in non-cash impairment provisions for the second half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This substantial adjustment is poised to lead Singtel to report a net loss for the second-half period and a significantly lower net profit for the full year.

In an unexpected turn of events, the telecom titan witnessed its shares gap down by 3.3%, indicative of wavering investor confidence following the disclosure. By close on Monday the stock rallied very slightly, closing at 2.49% down signaling market trepidation at the hefty write-down figures.

Despite this financial headwind, Singtel has provided assurances that the impairment charges will not have a detrimental impact on its dividend policy. Singtel's dividends are traditionally calculated based on underlying net income, a policy offering shareholders payouts of 70% to 90% of profits. The company confirmed that investors can expect this practice to continue unchanged.

A breakdown of the impairment reveals that a significant portion, approximately S$2 billion, originates from the goodwill of Singtel's mobile network operation unit, Optus. Moreover, Optus itself expects non-cash impairment provisions to be around S$470 million concerning its enterprise fixed access network assets.

OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY .

Additionally, the Asia Pacific cybersecurity division of Singtel is slated to take a hit with expected non-cash impairment provisions of S$340 million related to goodwill. Not to be excluded, Singtel's IT service provider NCS Australia is also anticipating impairment provisions in the region of S$280 million.

On the flip side, in a strategic move, Singtel’s Optus has also recently reached a deal with TPG Telecom. This arrangement will enable access to Optus's local radio network in regional Australia, signalling potential for future growth and expansion despite the current financial setback.

As Singtel navigates through the repercussions of these provisions, the market will be closely watching the execution of their strategy and the resilience of their underlying business operations.