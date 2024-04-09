Trump Media & Technology Group Shares (NASDAQ: DJT) Down, What Has Shifted?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.'s share price (NASDAQ: DJT) fell 8.43% through the Monday session, and in the early hours of today remain red to the tune of 0.51%. The company is predominantly owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has suffered a financial blow as DJT market value has plummeted by $1 billion in the last week.

The company, which saw its stock soar following its merger with DWAC (Digital World Acquisition Corp.), has experienced nosedive in it's share price since the closing high on March 27 at $66.22, down to $37.17 on Monday. This downward trajectory has drastically affected the expected financial benefits for Mr. Trump, whose anticipated gains from the venture have been significantly.

As DJT managed to obliterate the gains it had previously achieved since mid January, some of the sentiment is clearly shifting, but why?

Earnings announced last week showed DJT to be running at a loss for 2023. $58million in the red on the year, versus a $50million profit for 2022 represented quite the shift in momentum that bulls will not have wanted to see.

In spite of the losses sustained, Trump Media remarkably still commands a market capitalization of approximately $5 billion. Yet, the sustainability of this valuation is called into question considering the company reported meager revenues of $4.1 million. Investors and analysts alike are scrutinising the disparity between the company's market capitalisation and its actual financial performance, raising red flags about the long-term viability of the business.

OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY .

Trump Media's financial woes contrast with broader legislative and market activities that could reshape the tech and social media landscapes. For instance, the US House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill that threatens to ban TikTok in the United States unless its Chinese owner, ByteDance, divests the app. If turned into law, the bill mandates TikTok to sell its US operations within 180 days or risk being barred from US app stores, adding pressure to the already competitive social media environment.

Elon Musk, ever the visionary, has teased plans for X, setting ambitious goals to evolve it into a comprehensive financial ecosystem by the end of 2024. His vision includes high-yield money market accounts and diverse loan services, indicating a push to redefine financial services with a technological edge.

While Trump Media's financial reversal is the current headline, the larger narrative within the tech and social media sectors continues to unfold. Analysts may continue to baulk at the valuation, but with DJT shareholders still sitting on gains of 113% YTD even despite this pullback, it could be said that it is they who are laughing loudest.