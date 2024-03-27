Skip to content

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) Stock Adds 4.58% In Premarket Plus 16.82% Tuesday

Analyst Team trader
Updated 27 Mar 2024

Investors of biopharmaceutical company Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have found a reason to celebrate as the company's shares experienced a significant surge, rocketing 23% to $85.68. The spike comes in the wake of positive outcomes from an early-stage clinical trial for the company’s experimental weight-loss treatment—a tablet poised to tackle obesity and related metabolic disorders.

Viking Therapeutics’ enthusiastic stride into the limelight is set against the backdrop of a highly anticipatory market, as the firm gears up to initiate a phase 2 trial of its weight-loss drug within the current year. This advancement heralds a significant step forward in the company's development pipeline and deepens investor confidence about the prospects of its novel therapy.

The Phase 1 clinical trial data demonstrated that subjects who received VK2735 showed reductions in mean body weight from baseline over the 28-day treatment period, significantly outperforming the placebo group. These preliminary findings have inspired confidence in the drug's potential and mark a significant milestone for the company, whose focus is on therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Rebounding from a recent pullback from its record of $99.41 on February 28, Viking Therapeutics is now charting a journey back toward its peak performance. So far, the stock has amassed an awe-inspiring 360% gain this year alone, underscoring its best single-day percentage gain since the earlier part of February.

With obesity rates increasing steadily worldwide, the market for effective weight loss treatments is substantial. Viking's advancements serve as a potential beacon of hope in a field where successful therapies can not only generate significant revenue but also make a considerable difference in global health outcomes. Investors and patients alike await the results of the Phase 2 trial with anticipation, hoping that VK2735 will continue to show promise as a safe and effective weight loss therapy.

