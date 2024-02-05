Applied Nutrition Plans To IPO on the LSE at a £1Bn Valuation

According to Sky News, Applied Nutrition, a company headquartered in Liverpool, known for producing nutritional supplements favoured by professional athletes and fitness fans, is currently discussing a potential listing in London this autumn with investment banks.

The company, which enjoys financial backing from JD Sports Fashion, is laying the groundwork for a flotation that could reach a valuation of £1 billion. This move is anticipated to inject vitality into London's sluggish new share offering scene.

Recent talks with investment banking firms about orchestrating a listing in the upcoming autumn have been initiated by Applied Nutrition. Sources from the financial sector indicate that Deutsche Numis is among the frontrunners in securing a role in the flotation, positioning it as one of the UK's most significant public offerings this year.

However, it's noted that the decision to proceed with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) has yet to be finalised.

Established in 2014, Applied Nutrition has carved a niche in developing and manufacturing high-end nutritional supplements for professional sportspeople and fitness enthusiasts. The company boasts official nutrition partnerships with several football clubs in the English Football League, including Bolton Wanderers from League One and Glasgow Rangers from the Scottish Premiership.

With its products available in 65 countries, Applied Nutrition collaborates with athletes across a spectrum of sports, such as boxing, wrestling, basketball, cycling, and rugby. Among its flagship products is the ABE (All Black Everything) pre-workout range, now available at Walmart, indicating a significant retail milestone.

Ownership of Applied Nutrition is divided, with JD Sports holding just under a third of the shares. The majority is owned by the company's founder, Thomas Ryder, and the rest by Steven Granite, the chief operating officer.

Should the company reach a £1 billion valuation through its public offering, Ryder would join the echelon of Britain's wealthiest individuals.

Applied Nutrition's sales and profit growth trajectory has been steep, with a sales goal of £100 million set for the current fiscal year. Ryder expressed optimism about achieving this target, citing robust margins and successful expansion into the U.S. market.

Financial records reveal a 74% increase in turnover to £61.2 million for the year ending July 2023, with a significant 80% rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation to £18.1 million.

