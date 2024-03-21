Astera Labs Shares (NASDAQ:ALAB) Soar On First Day, Can Reddit Repeat The Trick?

As the initial public offering (IPO) market starts to heat up, all eyes are on Reddit today after Astera Labs shares (NASDAQ: ALAB) set off a like a rocket post launch. The broader market is poised to gauge the current appetite for new issues amid a resurgence in activity.

Astera Labs, a developer of cutting-edge semiconductor-based connectivity solutions, has already made a strong entry by raising $712.8 million through its IPO. The company managed to sell 19.8 million shares at $36 each, solidifying market confidence in its prospects.

ALAB now commands a market cap of $9.45bn, and has a volume of 16.7m shares changing hands on the day.

Shares in Astera Labs were up an astonishing 72.31% in main trading yesterday, adding a further 6.08% coming in to the pre-market this morning. This sets a big platform if Reddit is to take some of the focus from IPO enthusiasts today.

Reddit, the renowned social media entity, is listing today on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker NYSE: RDDT. The company has set its sights on raising capital by offering 22 million shares, with the price set at the upper end of the previous forecast, hitting $34 on a $6.4billion valuation.

Reddit has a huge community following, and many eyes will be watching to see how the stock reacts on the open. Yesterday was a rather supportive day for markets, as the Fed rate hold and indicative rises to come increased the sentiment around stocks and pushed major US indices to all time highs. Whether markets will be quite as confident today is yet to be seen, but the premarket activity may provide some clues.

Reddit's approach to going public values the company at approximately six times its trailing sales. Astera Labs, in a show of robust interest from investors, stands at a valuation of over 40 times its sales. These metrics are reflective of high expectations and a strong belief in the companies' growth trajectories from the investor community and is an indication of just how much appetite there remains for AI and semiconductor companies.

As the market tunes into these key IPO events, investors and analysts alike will be eager to discern whether the successes and challenges faced by recent IPOs will mirror or diverge from these fresh entrants.