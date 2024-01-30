British Airways Owner (IAG) Shares Fell 1.2% on Rating Downgrade

The British Airways owner, International Consolidated Airlines Grp SA (LON: IAG) share price fell 1.18% after analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded the airline group. In a recent analyst report, Morgan Stanley adjusted its ratings on several major airlines, reflecting varying perspectives on their market positions and future prospects.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) experienced a downgrade in its rating, moving from Equal Weight to Underweight. Morgan Stanley also revised IAG's price target to EUR 2.05, a decrease from the previous EUR 2.20.

The rationale behind the downgrade of IAG centres on concerns about the potential impacts of long-haul capacity growth on pricing in 2024. Despite these challenges, softening cargo yields might mitigate the effect. However, it's worth noting that IAG's exposure to the cargo sector is less than some of its competitors, which could influence its ability to leverage this potential buffer.

In contrast to IAG's situation, Lufthansa received an upgrade in its rating from Morgan Stanley. The German airline's rating moved from Underweight to Equal Weight, accompanied by a significant increase in its price target – from EUR 6.78 to EUR 9.80.

The upgrade indicates a more favourable outlook for Lufthansa, perhaps influenced by its higher exposure to the cargo sector than IAG. Cargo operations have been a critical factor for airlines, especially given the fluctuating passenger demand due to the pandemic and ongoing global economic uncertainties.

Like Lufthansa, Air France is mentioned as having a higher cargo exposure than IAG. Given the current market dynamics, this factor could be particularly advantageous for these airlines. The higher involvement in cargo operations might offer a meaningful tailwind, helping to counterbalance potential risks or weaknesses in other areas of their operations.

These rating changes by Morgan Stanley highlight the divergent paths and strategic positions within the airline industry. As companies navigate the complex interplay of passenger demand, cargo operations, and global economic conditions, their ability to adapt and leverage different aspects of their business will be crucial for their performance and market valuation.

The airline industry, still recovering and adapting from the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to face a dynamic and challenging environment, making such analyses and market predictions increasingly important for investors and industry stakeholders.

IAG share price.

The IAG share price fell 1.18% to trade at 151.20p from Monday’s closing price of 153.00p.

