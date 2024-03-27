CMC Markets’ Share Price Soared 14.3% on Latest Trading Update

The CMC Markets Plc (LON: CMCX) share price soared 14.3% after the company released its pre-close trading statement for the 2024 fiscal year ending 31 March 2024. Based on the January 2024 trading forecast, CMC anticipates that its net operating income for FY 2024 will surpass the higher threshold of the previously estimated range of £290 million to £310 million.

CMC Markets Plc is a premier global entity providing online trading solutions for retail, institutional, and B2B platform technology. The company witnessed robust trading activities in the third quarter, a trend that carried into the final quarter, bolstered particularly by the institutional and B2B segments.

The institutional and B2B sectors have grown remarkably, contributing significantly to this achievement. This surge is primarily a result of the strategic, long-term investments CMC has dedicated to these segments, laying a solid foundation for sustained future growth. Additionally, CMC is currently finalising several significant B2B partnerships, with some nearing the final stages of discussion.

Regarding operational advancements, CMC has steadfastly pursued its technological innovation and platform enhancement agenda. The company successfully implemented a series of development upgrades across its trading platforms, ensuring its technology remains at the forefront of the industry.

February marked a milestone with the introduction of OTC options trading, broadening the spectrum of trading instruments available to CMC's clients. This initiative builds on the successful deployment of mutual funds in the first half of the year and precedes the anticipated launch of SIPP accounts on the Invest UK platform.

For FY 2024, operational expenses, excluding variable remuneration and extraordinary items, are expected to align with the forecast of approximately £240 million. In line with the cost reduction and efficiency initiatives presented in February 2024, CMC remains proactive in exploring additional cost-saving avenues throughout its international operations, aiming to bolster profit margins further.

CMC is scheduled to release its detailed financial results for FY 2024 on 20 June 2024, providing a comprehensive overview of its performance and strategic initiatives over the past fiscal year.

CMC Markets share price.

The CMC Markets share price soared 14.32% to trade at 214.00p from Tuesday’s closing price of 187.20p.

