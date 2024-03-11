Currys’ Shares Plunged 12% After Elliott Withdrew Its Takover Offer

The Currys PLC (LON: CURY) share price plunged 12% after Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, a prominent investment advisor acting on behalf of the investment funds under its guidance (Elliott), publicly announced its decision against advancing a bid for Currys plc (Currys).

The declaration comes after Elliott's several attempts to initiate dialogue with the Currys’ board of directors, efforts that were regrettably not reciprocated. Elliott's intention to possibly enhance its proposal for acquiring Currys was contingent upon obtaining a deeper understanding of the company's operations, financial health, and prospects.

However, due to the Board's consistent refusal to engage, Elliott finds itself without insider insights that could justify or inform a revised offer. Without access to more detailed internal information beyond what is publicly available, Elliott believes it is not positioned to put forward an enhanced proposal that reflects Currys's actual value and potential.

In light of these circumstances, Elliott has clarified that it will not be pursuing an acquisition of Currys. This decision underscores investment firms' challenges in executing takeovers without cooperative engagement from the target company's management.

Elliott's approach was predicated on the belief that, with the right information and cooperative engagement from Currys' Board, they could formulate an offer that accurately reflected Currys' inherent value and future prospects.

Such an approach is indicative of Elliott's investment philosophy, which emphasises thorough due diligence and collaborative engagement with the management teams of target companies. The Board's reluctance to engage has placed Elliott in a challenging position.

Without the ability to comprehensively analyse Currys' internal financial data, operational insights, and strategic plans, Elliott found itself at a significant informational disadvantage.

In announcing its decision not to pursue an offer for Currys, Elliott is signalling a notable moment in the landscape of corporate acquisitions. This scenario highlights the intricate dynamics between potential acquirers and target companies, particularly the importance of transparency and cooperation in facilitating successful takeover bids.

Despite the setback, Elliott remains committed to its investment principles and continues to explore other opportunities that align with its strategic goals and investment criteria.

Currys share price.

Currys share price plunged 12.04% to trade at 56.69p from Friday’s closing price of 64.45p.

