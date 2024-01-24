Diversified Energy Shares Rose 4.11% on a Short Seller Rebuttal

The Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON: DEC) share price rose 4.11% after responding to the short-selling report issued by Snowcap. Snowcap Research, a London-based activist investor, claims that the company may not have enough money to meet obligations to plug inactive wells.

Diversified Energy has issued an update concerning the notable fluctuations in its share price. The leadership and Board of Directors of the Company have acknowledged the emergence of a report from a short seller, which they regard as opportunistically timed. The report reiterates claims that the Company has already addressed transparently and proactively with its investors and various stakeholders.

The Company's stance is that this report is riddled with inaccuracies, overlooks critical financial and operational achievements and the Company's sustainability efforts, and appears to be strategically crafted to adversely affect the Company's share value, ultimately serving the short seller's financial interests.

In the face of these challenges, Diversified Energy remains steadfast in its strategic goals. The Company is unwavering in its commitment to enhancing long-term value for its shareholders. A significant part of this strategy involves prioritising reducing outstanding debt, which is fundamental to strengthening the Company's financial health.

Additionally, the Company is actively assessing opportunities for strategic growth that promise to add tangible, accretive value to its operations. Aligning with this forward-looking approach, Diversified Energy has announced its intention to release its year-end trading statement by January 31st, an eagerly anticipated report by investors and market analysts alike.

Diversified Energy is positioning itself as a crucial player in this evolving landscape as the energy sector undergoes a significant transition. The Company is actively consolidating and retiring existing energy infrastructure assets in the United States.

This strategy is aimed at driving economic growth and plays a pivotal role in achieving substantial reductions in emissions. Diversified Energy is deeply committed to the responsible management and operation of its assets, underlining its role as a responsible corporate entity in the broader context of global environmental sustainability and energy management.

Diversified Energy share price.

Diversified Energy share price edged 4.11% higher to trade at 892.50p from Tuesday’s closing price of 857.25p.

