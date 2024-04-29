Eagle Eye Solutions Shares Take Flight on New Tesco Personalised Promotions Contract

Shares in digital marketing specialist Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) surged by 3.14% up 14.75 points this afternoon following the announcement of a new contract with grocery giant Tesco shares (LSE: TSCO) also up 1.56%. The contract is for providing personalised promotions, showcasing the market's enthusiasm for the technology firm's burgeoning partnership with a major retail player.

Eagle Eye Solutions, a smaller yet rapidly growing entity in the tech sector, has emerged as an innovator enabling retail brands to deliver real-time, omni-channel, and personalised consumer marketing activities. Its robust platform, Eagle Eye AIR, already boasts an impressive clientele that includes retail powerhouses such as Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, and JD Sports Fashion, showing a track record of high-caliber partnerships.

The recent deal marks a significant development for Eagle Eye, as Tesco looks to leverage Eagle Eye's AI-powered Personalised Challenges solution to bring a targeted and interactive dimension to promotions offered to Tesco Clubcard members. This initiative is set to revolutionise the way Tesco engages with its customers by incorporating gamified approaches to traditional loyally driven promotions.

Accentuating the financial growth of Eagle Eye Solutions, the company reported a 20% increase in sales to £24.1 million and a staggering 50% rise in adjusted pre-tax profit to £2.6 million for the half-year ending December 31, 2023. These figures underscore the company's accelerating growth trajectory and enduring financial health.

The contract with Tesco has been hailed by market analysts as a significant win for Eagle Eye. The contract recognises Tesco's extensive reach not only in the UK but internationally. This strategic partnership underlines the capability and appeal of Eagle Eye's marketing solutions in a competitive landscape. The customised offers for customers is crucial in differentiating service in a market with thin margins and fierce rivalry.

This deal with Tesco propels Eagle Eye Solutions further into the limelight, signifying a pivotal moment for the company as it solidifies its position as a key player in the burgeoning market for personalised retail marketing solutions.