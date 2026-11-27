Entain's Australian arm has agreed in principle to pay a civil penalty to end the money-laundering case brought by regulator AUSTRAC, putting a price on a legacy problem that still needs court approval.

Entain (LON: ENT), the Ladbrokes and Coral owner, said its Australian subsidiary has reached a preliminary agreement to pay an A$185m civil penalty to settle a money-laundering case, and its shares rose in early trading. The regulator, AUSTRAC, is Australia’s financial crime watchdog. A civil penalty is a court-imposed fine, not a criminal conviction.

The shares were 466.9p in a delayed quote at 8.42am, up 12.5p or 2.75% from yesterday’s close of 454.4p, within a range of 461.4p to 473.9p. They remain about 40% below their closing high of 788.6p on the 2nd of December last year, though 13.6% above the closing low of 411.0p on the 1st of October.

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AUSTRAC began civil penalty proceedings against Entain Group Pty Ltd in the Federal Court of Australia in December 2024. They concern breaches of Australia’s anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules between December 2018 and August 2024.

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The proposed terms are a Statement of Agreed Facts and Admissions, a document in which both sides set out what happened, plus the A$185m penalty and AUSTRAC’s costs. Sharecast put the penalty at about £94m.

Entain has applied to cancel the scheduled trial dates, which Sharecast reported were due to start next week. If the court agrees, a contested hearing and an open-ended penalty are avoided.

The deal is not final. Entain’s board and AUSTRAC must approve the agreed facts and the penalty, and the Federal Court must approve the admissions and penalty. If approvals arrive, Entain expects to pay in full in late December. The shares have a market value of about £3.0bn.

Entain share price over the last three months, in pence; final point is a delayed quote on 27 November.

Entain chief executive Stella David said of the agreement:

This is an important step towards resolving a legacy issue for the Group and our local business. Stella David, Entain

Entain says it has co-operated fully with AUSTRAC and completed a programme of upgrades to its Australian anti-money-laundering systems and controls.

The company’s own wording is that there can be no certainty that the preliminary agreement, or its terms, will receive final approval. Entain has promised a further announcement as appropriate.