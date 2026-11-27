ITM Power has bought the assets of insolvent Dutch hydrogen compression and fuelling firm Resato for about €3m in cash, widening its business beyond electrolysers while its shares remain far below their May peak.

ITM Power (LON: ITM) has bought the technology, intellectual property, inventory and brand of insolvent Dutch hydrogen firm Resato for about €3m in cash. The Sheffield-based AIM company makes electrolysers, machines that split water into hydrogen, and the deal extends it into compressing, storing and delivering the gas.

Shares were 66.7p at 8.43 am, up 6.2% from yesterday’s close of 62.8p. That is still about 70% below the 219.8p intraday high on 28 May. On Wednesday, they touched a 52-week low of 57.5p.

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The announcement came at 7 am, before the market opened. It is an asset purchase, not a purchase of the company, so ITM takes on no existing customer contracts and no contractual or warranty obligations.

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Resato Hydrogen Technology entered insolvency proceedings, the formal process after a firm cannot pay its debts, in October after working capital problems. It had revenue of about €24m and a net loss of about €13.4m in 2025, figures that are unaudited. It had deployed more than 60 hydrogen systems across seven countries and held a 35% share of the European fuelling market.

ITM says compression, storage and distribution let it sell integrated packages, address more of each project’s spend and rely less on third-party suppliers. It also expects to improve the economics of Hydropulse, its build-own-operate hydrogen supply business.

It plans to use existing manufacturing, engineering and service sites, and to offer jobs to selected key Resato employees.

ITM Power daily closing share price, 27th of August to yesterday, plus today’s intraday quote.

Chief executive Dennis Schulz described the purchase as a way to widen ITM’s reach, and said the installed base of Resato systems offers an aftermarket service opportunity.

This acquisition of RHT’s assets is a capital-efficient opportunity to strengthen our competitive position and capture a greater share of the hydrogen value chain over time. Dennis Schulz, ITM Power

The price is small next to ITM’s cash of £215.6m at 30 April and a market value of an estimated £460m at 66.7p, based on 689.94m shares. The company gave no estimate of the effect on its results, so any benefit depends on integrating the assets and winning new business.