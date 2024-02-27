Flutter Entertainment Share Price Rose 3.13% on a Rating Upgrade

The Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON: FLTR) share price rose 3.13% after the company received a rating upgrade from a Barclays Plc analyst. The company received a notable upgrade in its stock rating, moving from Equal Weight to Overweight. James Rowland Clark, an analyst at Barclays, announced this optimistic revision.

The analyst also increased the price target for Flutter Entertainment from 15,300 GBp to 20,000 GBp. The upgrade is based on the projection of an attractive 33% annual earnings growth for the company through 2026, particularly highlighting the potential in the U.S. market.

Flutter Entertainment, a leading player in the gambling and betting industry, is poised for significant growth as its operations in the United States are expected to become increasingly profitable.

According to Clark's research note to investors, the company's market share in the U.S. has remained resilient, even in the face of new competitors entering the market. This resilience is a testament to Flutter's strong positioning and effective strategy in a competitive landscape.

The analysis by Barclays underscores a promising multi-year earnings growth narrative for Flutter Entertainment. The firm's optimistic outlook is grounded in Flutter's expanding presence in the U.S., which is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets for online gambling and sports betting.

With legal regulations evolving and the market opening up, Flutter Entertainment's strategic investments and operational strengths are expected to drive substantial growth and profitability in the coming years.

This upgrade by Barclays signals confidence in Flutter Entertainment's ability to capitalise on the burgeoning opportunities within the U.S. market. Investors and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on the company's performance, as its progress in the United States could significantly influence its financial outcomes and stock valuation in the near to medium term.

Flutter Entertainment share price.

The Flutter Entertainment share price rose 3.13% to trade at 17197.5p from Monday’s closing price of 16675.0p.

