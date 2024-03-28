Flutter Share Price Rose 5.76% on Upbeat Jeffries Investor Note

The Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON: FLTR) share price rose 5.76% after an analyst at Jeffries issued an investor note about the company. Jefferies recently provided insights into the company’s market positioning amidst a flurry of regulatory uncertainties in the United States, spotlighting the company's resilience and strategic outlook.

OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY .

The analysis emerged following a series of US-based developments that could significantly impact the online gambling industry. These developments coincided with Jefferies' interactive session featuring Flutter's top executives.

In what Jefferies describes as “unfortunate timing,” several news reports have raised concerns within the online gambling sector. Among these, The Wall Street Journal highlighted an initiative by Senator Richard Blumenthal aimed at curbing the use of player data by online gambling operators to target individuals susceptible to gambling addiction.

Additionally, calls for a nationwide prohibition on college proposition bets have gained momentum, led by the NCAA president, advocating for stringent controls across all states. Another significant development comes from New Jersey, where there's a proposition to double the betting tax rate from the current 15% to an ambitious 30%.

Despite these potential headwinds, Jefferies maintains a positive outlook on Flutter Entertainment, attributing to it a “relatively better position” in navigating the complexities associated with increased regulatory scrutiny, taxation, and ethical concerns around player targeting.

This optimism is anchored in Flutter's robust operational framework and commitment to responsible gambling practices, positioning it as a resilient player capable of adapting to regulatory shifts while sustaining growth.

Jefferies reiterates its confidence in Flutter through a Buy rating and an ambitious price target of 19,500p for its shares. This endorsement underscores Flutter's strategic measures to mitigate risks associated with regulatory changes and its proactive stance on promoting a safer gambling environment.

As the industry faces heightened scrutiny and evolving regulatory landscapes, Flutter's preparedness and strategic foresight are vital differentiators, ensuring its sustained leadership and competitive edge in the dynamic online gambling market.

Flutter share price.

The Flutter share price rose 5.76% to trade at 16572.0p from Wednesday’s closing price of 15670.0p.

Searching for the Perfect Broker? Discover our top-recommended brokers for trading stocks, forex, cryptos, and beyond. Dive in and test their capabilities with complimentary demo accounts today! eToro Top stock trading platform with 0% commission – Read our Review

– Read our Review Tickmill Regulated by the FCA – Read our Review

– Read our Review Admirals (Admiral Markets) More than 4500 stocks & ETFs available – Read our Review YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY