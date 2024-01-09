Games Workshop Share Price Fell 4.1% on Its Half-Year Results

The Games Workshop Group PLC (LON: GAW) share price fell 4.1% after releasing its half-year results for the 26 weeks ended on 26 November 2023. Despite the dip, the renowned manufacturer of miniature games showcased a robust performance, reporting core revenues of £235.6 million, marking a noteworthy increase from the previous year's £212.3 million.

In addition to its core revenues, the company benefited from an extra revenue stream of £12.1 million attributed to licensing. However, this represented a slight decrease compared to the prior year's £14.3 million. Nevertheless, Games Workshop's total revenues reached an impressive £247.7 million, surpassing the previous year's figure of £226.6 million.

The core operating profit for the miniature games manufacturer amounted to £83.4 million, surpassing the prior year's £70.7 million, underscoring the company's financial strength and operational efficiency. However, the licensing operating profit experienced a marginal decrease, recording £11.1 million compared to the previous figure of £12.9 million.

One noteworthy development is Games Workshop's dividend declaration, signalling good news for its shareholders. The company announced a dividend payout of 120 pence per share, bringing the total dividends declared for the fiscal year 2023/24 to £3.15 per share. This represents a notable increase from the dividend payout in the previous fiscal year, which stood at £2.95 per share.

This dividend payout aligns with Games Workshop's established policy to distribute surplus cash genuinely. Shareholders can anticipate receiving this dividend on 23 February 2024, provided they are on the register as of 19 January 2024.

The ex-dividend date is set for 18 January 2024, further emphasising the company's commitment to rewarding its shareholders for their continued support.

IGames Workshop's half-year results showcase a positive financial performance and highlight the company's dedication to shareholder value through increased dividends. Despite the share price dip, the company's overall financial health and strategic decisions position it well for continued success in the miniature games industry.

Investors will likely keep a close eye on future developments and announcements from Games Workshop as it navigates the dynamic market landscape.

Games Workshop share price.

The Games Workshop share price fell 4.09% to trade at 9312.5p from Monday’s closing price of 9710.0p.

