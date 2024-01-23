Royal Mail (IDS) Share Price Rallied 6.21% on an Analyst Upgrade

The Royal Mail share price, International Distributions Services PLC (LON: IDS), rallied 6.21% higher after an HSBC analyst upgraded its rating. Investors reacted positively to the upgrade, as evidenced by the rally in its share price. In a recent investor note, HSBC analyst Achal Kumar revised the rating of International Distribution Services, lifting it from ‘Hold' to ‘Buy'. Alongside this upgrade, HSBC has also increased the price target for the company from 280 GBp to 314 GBp.

OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY .

Kumar's decision is based on the potential for International Distribution Services to enact structural changes expected to yield substantial financial advantages in the forthcoming years. This optimistic outlook was detailed in a research note distributed to investors, indicating an optimistic forecast for the company's financial trajectory.

The upgrade by HSBC suggests robust confidence in International Distribution Services' ability to implement strategic reforms that could significantly enhance its financial performance. This move by the analyst reflects a belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability soon.

International Distribution Services (IDS) recently announced a substantial 9.8% increase in its third-quarter revenue, reaching £3.6 billion. This growth was primarily propelled by the impressive performance of Royal Mail, which experienced a 13.1% increase in sales and a 21% surge in parcel volumes.

This improvement is attributed to the regaining of customers whose strikes in the previous year had impacted. Additionally, GLS, IDS's international parcel service, reported a 4.4% growth in sales. Despite a £169 million loss in the year's first half, IDS anticipates a recovery in the second half, aiming for a full-year result close to breakeven.

Royal Mail's performance during the critical Christmas season was pivotal for IDS, especially considering the hiring of temporary workers. However, the previous year's strike actions somewhat influenced this growth. Declaring a full recovery at this stage may be premature.

Royal Mail, and by extension IDS, faces several challenges. Parcel volumes have decreased from the pandemic highs, and letter delivery continues its structural decline.

Royal Mail (IDS) share price.

The Royal Mail share price rallied 6.21% to trade at 269.50p from Monday’s closing price of 253.75p.

Searching for the Perfect Broker? Discover our top-recommended brokers for trading stocks, forex, cryptos, and beyond. Dive in and test their capabilities with complimentary demo accounts today! eToro Top stock trading platform with 0% commission – Read our Review

– Read our Review Tickmill Regulated by the FCA – Read our Review

– Read our Review Admirals (Admiral Markets) More than 4500 stocks & ETFs available – Read our Review YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY