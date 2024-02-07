Sainsbury’s Share Price Dropped 4% on Its New Strategy Update

The J Sainsbury plc (LON: SBRY) share price dropped 4% after issuing a strategy update regarding its current and future operations. The company noted that its “Next Level Sainsbury's” strategy is an evolution of the successful “Food First” strategy introduced in November 2020.

The strategy re-emphasised the central role of food within Sainsbury's operations, improved its market competitiveness, and established a solid financial foundation for future growth. The new strategy aims to further enhance shareholder value through strategic investments in the business and driving financial growth.

Key initiatives of the “Next Level Sainsbury's” strategy include:

Increasing grocery market share by expanding Sainsbury's food offerings to a broader customer base, aiming to become the preferred food retailer for a more significant segment of consumers, especially those with more extensive shopping needs.

Advancing the Nectar loyalty program to become a world-class platform that offers personalised rewards, integrates seamlessly with our retail operations, and leads the market in retail media solutions.

They leverage Argos's competitive advantages in convenience and value to boost shopping frequency and expenditure by enhancing product range and relevance alongside further operational improvements.

Sainsbury’s is committing to significant investments in technology and infrastructure while achieving another £1 billion in structural cost savings, supporting our growth and efficiency goals.

By March 2027, Sainsbury’s pledge to achieve eight strategic outcomes: to outperform the market in food volume growth, enhance profit margins from sales growth, improve customer satisfaction ratings by FY27 compared to FY24, and realise £1 billion in cost savings over the next three years up to FY27.

Other strategic outcomes targeted are to increase colleague engagement by FY27 compared to FY24, generate over £1.6 billion in retail free cash flow across the next three years, fulfil its “Plan for Better” sustainability commitments, and achieve a higher return on capital employed.

The retailer anticipates seeing retail operating profit growth in line with its strategy's onset, reflecting its focus on profit gains from sales expansion.

Planned capital expenditure is set to rise to between £800 million and £850 million annually over the coming three years, with an additional £70 million allocated in FY 2024/25 towards its Smart Charge Electric Vehicle (EV) charging initiative.

Sainsbury’s share price.

The J Sainsbury share price dropped 3.99% to trade at 264.45p from Tuesday’s closing price of 275.45p.

On Tuesday, analysts at HSBC upgraded Sainsbury to Buy from Hold with a 310p price target, while last week, Morgan Stanley upgraded the supermarket giant to Equal Weight from Underweight with a 290p price target. They said volume growth will be the central theme for European retailers this year.

