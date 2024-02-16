Segro Share Price Edged Up 3.68% on Its Upbeat FY 2023 Results

The SEGRO plc (LON: SGRO) share price edged up 3.68% after releasing its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023. The prominent property company specialising in warehouses and industrial properties presented an optimistic outlook following a notable improvement in its financial health.

OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY .

The company, recognised as a leading real estate investment trust within the blue-chip sector, reported that its adjusted pre-tax profits for the year ending in December saw a 6% increase, reaching £409 million. This financial uplift was accompanied by a 5.5% rise in earnings per share, which escalated to 32.7p.

The firm witnessed a significant reduction in pre-tax losses, which narrowed down to £263 million from a staggering £2 billion in the previous year. A key driver of this positive shift was the nearly 13% surge in rental income, amounting to £587 million. Segro attributed this increase to the successful completion of developments and a robust underlying rental growth rate of 6.5%.

Despite these positive developments, the adjusted net asset value per share experienced a 6% decrease, settling at 907p, following a 4% decline in portfolio valuation. Nevertheless, Segro remains optimistic about its future growth prospects.

The company believes it is strategically positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities as asset valuations stabilise and rental prices continue to ascend.

With expectations to elevate passing rents by over 50% in the next three years, Segro is poised for substantial growth. David Sleath, Segro's Chief Executive, reflected on the company's performance, highlighting its resilience and substantial operational achievements amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment.

“Despite the pressures from tighter monetary conditions leading to a modest yield-driven valuation decline, the continued rental growth across our markets is encouraging,” Sleath commented. He further noted the potential for a positive shift in investment market sentiment over the year, bolstered by market expectations for lower interest rates.

Sleath outlined the company's ambitious strategy for the coming years, aiming to significantly increase passing rents through various means, such as capturing embedded reversion, leasing vacant units, and developing new spaces.

SEGRO share price.

The Segro share price rose 3.68% to trade at 853.60p from today’s opening price of 823.30p.

Searching for the Perfect Broker? Discover our top-recommended brokers for trading stocks, forex, cryptos, and beyond. Dive in and test their capabilities with complimentary demo accounts today! eToro Top stock trading platform with 0% commission – Read our Review

– Read our Review Tickmill Regulated by the FCA – Read our Review

– Read our Review Admirals (Admiral Markets) More than 4500 stocks & ETFs available – Read our Review YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY