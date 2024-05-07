Tourism Projected to Account for 12% of UAE’s GDP

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is on track to magnify its economic landscape through the tourism sector, projected to embody 12% of the country's GDP in the current year. This significant stride was highlighted during ATM 2024, a premier event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6th to 9th May, where tourism is the focal point.

Dubbed as a pinnacle gathering for regional travel discussions, this year's Arabian Travel Market (ATM) brings together policymakers and industry leaders from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Ministers and CEOs from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain are engaging in pivotal dialogues to unify and streamline tourism efforts across GCC nations. Their collective vision pivots on enhancing infrastructure and instituting cooperative measures to bolster the travel and tourism industry.

A standout innovation is the proposed GCC Unified Tourist Visa, which aims to simplify entry to member states and enlarge the tourism eco-sphere within the region. Such endeavours signify the intertwined future of the GCC nations, leveraging shared resources and markets to amplify visitor footfall and travel experiences.

OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY .

Further to the discussion table was the role of future infrastructure developments, like the GCC Railway, earmarked as vital for improving accessibility. Interwoven transport connectivity is seen as a catalyst for travel ease, presumably heightening visits among Gulf nations and amplifying the tourism experience at large.

As ATM 2024 progresses, it's apparent that the travel industry in the GCC is at a crossroads, transitioning towards substantial innovation and collaborative growth as a platform for the UAE.

The leaders gathered in Dubai are scripting a unified narrative, designed to sustain and scale the tourism sector to new heights—ushering in prosperity and resilience for the region's economies.