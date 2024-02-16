UK Retail Sales Surge Higher in January, Signalling Recession End

In January, UK retail sales experienced their most significant surge in nearly three years, signalling a robust rebound in consumer spending. This resurgence hints at the potential for a swift economic recovery from the recession experienced in the latter half of the previous year.

OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY .

Retail sales volume saw a remarkable increase of 3.4% from December, outperforming the anticipated 1.5% rise projected by a Reuters survey of economists. This growth marked the most significant uptick since April 2021, bouncing back from a 3.3% decline in December, the most pronounced drop since January 2021.

The Office for National Statistics attributed December's fall partly to the impact of Black Friday sales in November. When setting aside the pandemic period, January's growth was the most substantial since the ONS began recording data in 1996.

Joe Maher, an economist at Capital Economics, commented on the results, stating that the data surpassed expectations. He suggested that the negative impact of higher interest rates on consumer spending is diminishing quickly, indicating an imminent exit from the recession.

Recent data revealed that the UK economy entered a recession in the last six months of 2023, affected by the Bank of England's elevated interest rates aimed at controlling inflation's impact on households and businesses.

However, the economy is anticipated to experience slight growth in 2024, driven by reducing inflation, increasing wages, and the expected decline in interest rates.

The upcoming budget announcement on March 6 by Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, which is likely to include tax reductions, could further stimulate economic growth. This move is aimed at improving the political standing of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party ahead of the 2024 elections.

The retail sales figures contribute to emerging evidence of the UK economy's recovery, with the Bank of England forecasting a modest growth rate of 0.25% in 2024. Governor Andrew Bailey has acknowledged early signs of economic improvement.

The sterling saw a slight increase against the dollar and euro following the release of the retail sales figures. Despite the positive jump in January, the data also highlighted ongoing economic challenges. Sales remained 1.3% below pre-pandemic levels, with a year-on-year increase of 0.7% in sales volumes.

The rise in food store sales by 3.4% in January, recovering from a 3.1% drop in December, was noted, with some analysts attributing the growth in sales volumes to consumer discount utilisation.

Searching for the Perfect Broker? Discover our top-recommended brokers for trading stocks, forex, cryptos, and beyond. Dive in and test their capabilities with complimentary demo accounts today! eToro Top stock trading platform with 0% commission – Read our Review

– Read our Review Tickmill Regulated by the FCA – Read our Review

– Read our Review Admirals (Admiral Markets) More than 4500 stocks & ETFs available – Read our Review YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY