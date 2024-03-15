Volution Group’s Share Price Jumped 7.55% on Half-Year Results

The Volution Group PLC (LON: FAN) share price jumped 7.55% after releasing its interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2024. Demonstrating a blend of strategic growth and operational efficiency, the Group's financial and operational achievements highlight its robust market position and forward momentum.

The premier provider of energy-efficient indoor air quality solutions reported a revenue increase of 6.3%, with organic growth contributing 0.9%, inorganic growth (primarily from acquisitions) adding 7.8%, and a 2.4% decrease due to foreign exchange impacts.

The growth was notably led by a 19.4% surge in UK residential sector sales, counterbalancing softer performances in the UK OEM and Continental Europe sectors. Adjusted operating profits rose 12.9% year-over-year to £38.6 million, with statutory profits before tax climbing significantly by 28.4% to £29.0 million, compared to £22.6 million in the first half of 2023.

This financial strength is further illustrated by an expansion in adjusted operating margins to 22.4%, up from 21.1% in the prior year, driven by stringent pricing discipline and a commitment to operational excellence.

Cash flow from operations also saw a notable improvement, increasing by 26.9% to £38.8 million, with cash conversion reaching 98%. With leverage (excluding leases) maintained at a prudent level of 0.7x, Volution remains well-positioned for future growth and earnings-enhancing acquisitions.

Reflecting the Board's confidence in the Group's trajectory, the interim dividend was raised by 12.0% to 2.8 pence per share. Volution has navigated market dynamics effectively, leveraging regulatory and consumer trends favourably amidst fluctuating new build activities.

The Group has maintained exceptional customer service standards while optimising inventory levels. Through an enhanced product mix, cost reduction efforts, and substantial factory efficiencies, Volution has further boosted its operating profit margin.

The period witnessed significant product innovation, especially in heat recovery solutions, aligning with market demands for sustainable living environments. Sustainability remains a cornerstone of Volution's strategy, as evidenced by its progress towards crucial environmental targets.

The use of recycled plastics in manufacturing has reached 77.0%, edging closer to the FY25 goal of 90%. Meanwhile, 70.5% of the Group's revenue now comes from low-carbon, energy-saving products, and the company intends to hit 75% by FY26.

Health and safety metrics have also shown improvement, with a reduction in the reportable accident frequency rate to 0.21. A milestone in employee engagement was achieved by completing the Group's first comprehensive survey.

The Volution Group share price jumped 7.55% to trade at 457.0p from Thursday’s closing price of 424.9p.

